Maine passes law protecting poll workers facing increased threats since the 2020 election

William Brangham:

Judy, in a survey conducted by the Brennan Center last month, 77 percent of local election officials said they think threats against them have increased in recent years; 17 percent say they have been — personally been threatened themselves because of their work.

In Maine, a new law signed by the governor last week makes threats against election workers a misdemeanor.

Shenna Bellows is Maine's secretary of state, and she oversees elections there.

Secretary, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

Obviously, it sounds like election workers in states all over the country feel that they are under siege in some way. What kinds of things were you hearing from Maine's election workers that made you want to support this law?

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State: So, what we are seeing all across the country is an increase in threats against election workers.

And it's really a consequence of the big lie about 2020 and disinformation, misinformation and malinformation. Reuters documented more than 850 threats against election workers nationwide. And, here in Maine, we had election workers whose lives were threatened.

One election worker who wishes to remain anonymous had a voter come in with a weapon threatening that person. And so election workers asked us to move forward with legislation to protect them to make it a crime, to get — put it under the jurisdiction of the attorney general, and to create a system for reporting when these incidents happen, and also training to help election workers protect themselves and their polling places.