Making NewsHour Weekend: Covering stories at home, abroad and everywhere in between

Hari Sreenivasan:

No natural predator there. So they're the top of the food chain.

Mori Rothman It's like walking into a nature documentary. Yeah. Birds are everywhere. Turtles are coming up to nest. Even in a place where the U.S. government has protected this island, it's hundreds of miles away from civilization. The impacts of human activity are still reaching it through climate change, through warming waters, higher sea levels, ocean acidification that will threaten the coral reefs that protect the island.