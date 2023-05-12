Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold released on bond after manslaughter arrest

Geoff Bennett:

The killing has touched off widespread protests in New York over policing and a lack of support from the city for those who are homeless and mentally ill.

To unpack all this, we're joined by Errol Louis. He hosts "Inside City Hall" on New York One and is a columnist for "New York Magazine."

Errol, it is good to have you here.

And, look, it took two weeks for the Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, to bring charges in this case. Was that because the investigation took that long, or was this a response of — or was this a response to two weeks of public pressure?

Errol Louis, New York 1: Well, it's always hard to say whether public pressure makes a difference, but I can tell you for sure the district attorney's office had a lot of work to do in this investigation.

That video is compelling, a compelling piece of evidence. But it's not the only piece of evidence. They tried to round up every last person they could find who was on that subway car and tried to interview them and get all kinds of different information and evidence and put it all together before making a decision about whether or not to move forward.

So it wasn't entirely clear that a crime had been committed or who had done it or what the circumstances were. So, in some ways, they're moving at a pretty fast clip under the circumstances.