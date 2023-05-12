Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, the latest from the southern border as the Biden administration's new asylum policies take effect. A former Marine is charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of a mentally ill man on the New York subway. Plus, Turkey prepares for its most consequential election in a generation with President Erdogan struggling to maintain power.
