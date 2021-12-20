Manchin rejects Build Back Better bill over ‘inexcusable’ differences with White House

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, there was a breakdown in talks, clearly, between the White House and Senator Manchin over the last couple of weeks.

I believe some of that has to deal — do with some personalities involved, as Senator Manchin eluded to. But there are bigger issues here. From Senator Manchin and those close to him, they stress that this was just an issue of the package being too large and fiscally irresponsible, in their view.

We can report — Yamiche and I have both confirmed to sources — that sometime in the past couple of weeks, Senator Manchin said he was open and even could agree to a deal that was smaller that did not contain the child tax credit in it, but did contain things like universal pre-K, expansion of the Affordable Care Act, and some money to combat climate change.

But, clearly, that was not enough for Democrats at that time. And here's where we are. What does it mean? We will have to see what it ultimately means. But, at this moment, it is a huge blow to Democrats' hopes, and it is something that many millions of Americans could be affected by.

I want to talk about those stakeholders really quickly. For example, let's talk about that child tax credit, which is expiring right now. The expanded version of it is expiring. That affects some 61 million children in this country. Then we talk about health care costs and drug prices in particular. In this bill was that idea of keeping insulin costs down to $35 per month. That's about eight million Americans who use insulin on a regular basis.

Then, of course, you talk about climate. That is a global issue. That is something that everyone either is or will deal with in the near future, if nothing changes.

Now, then you think about what's going on in West Virginia today. There are of course, many stakeholders there. Democrats say, why isn't Joe Manchin thinking of his constituents, the 25,000 children, for example, that would get pre-K or early education in this deal?

Talking to them, there is anger among some progressives and Democrats in West Virginia at Joe Manchin, some of his closest allies, but there's others who say, listen, we just don't trust government. We think this deal was too big. And whatever the details were about how it affects my family, I just — we just think it was too big, and that's where Joe Manchin ended up.