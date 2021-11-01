WATCH LIVE: Sen. Manchin speaks on Biden’s Build Back Better plan

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is expected to speak Monday as negotiations continue for Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Fractious congressional Democrats coalesced around President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic ambitions last week. But the two measures boosting resources for social, environment and infrastructure programs remained works in progress.

After months of bargaining, the party’s increasingly powerful progressives have largely decided to back an outline of that now diminished plan, though they’re still fighting to preserve some programs.

Biden had little choice in halving his economic plan’s size. Without support from centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, it had no chance in the 50-50 Senate.

