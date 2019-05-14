Many college students struggle to pass remedial math. Do they need to?

Judy Woodruff:

Colleges created remedial education classes to help make sure struggling students were ready for higher-level classes. Many students still take those courses. But, increasingly, there's a sense that classes like remedial math are hurting the prospects of the very students schools want to help.

Only a third of students who are placed in those courses go on to graduate or to complete higher-level math. The numbers are even worse for students of color.

Hari Sreenivasan has a report for our special Rethinking College series. It's part of our regular Making the Grade segment.