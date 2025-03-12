Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the News Hour, the European Union and Canada announce retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., escalating President Trump's Trade war. The Trump administration takes aim at the Department of Education, firing nearly half its workforce. Plus, hundreds of thousands of Afghans who worked with America live in fear of Taliban retribution after the U.S. suspended its refugee program.
