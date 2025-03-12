March 12, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the News Hour, the European Union and Canada announce retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., escalating President Trump's Trade war. The Trump administration takes aim at the Department of Education, firing nearly half its workforce. Plus, hundreds of thousands of Afghans who worked with America live in fear of Taliban retribution after the U.S. suspended its refugee program.

