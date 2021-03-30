Tuesday on the NewsHour, witnesses to the death of George Floyd offer emotional testimony against former police officer Derek Chauvin. Then, the University of Southern California is paying out over a billion dollars total to sexual abuse victims of a former campus doctor. Also, clashes between military and protesters grow more violent in Myanmar, while Rohingya refugees face COVID-19 and fires.
Tuesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
‘He was terrified:’ Witnesses offer emotional testimony about Floyd death in Chauvin case4 min
-
News Wrap: U.S. scraps Trump-era human rights policies that sideline abortion, LGBT rights5 min
-
Survivor details how USC ’empowered’ campus doctor at center of sexual abuse scandal9 min
-
Ethnic group in Myanmar faces airstrikes, new attacks for protesting coup5 min
-
Rohingya refugees face another relocation amid devastating fires, COVID outbreaks in camps7 min
-
Record number of bills look to restrict trans rights in the U.S.7 min
-
Elizabeth Kolbert’s new book explores striking ways to fix our ecological problems6 min
-
‘The Mauritanian’ explores torture, abuse of former prisoner at Guantanamo Bay8 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.