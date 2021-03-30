What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Tuesday on the NewsHour, witnesses to the death of George Floyd offer emotional testimony against former police officer Derek Chauvin. Then, the University of Southern California is paying out over a billion dollars total to sexual abuse victims of a former campus doctor. Also, clashes between military and protesters grow more violent in Myanmar, while Rohingya refugees face COVID-19 and fires.

