The military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, took its first 20 detainees in 2002. Despite various calls to shutter it, it still stands almost twenty years later. A new movie now tells the story of Mohamedou Slahi, who spent 14 years within its walls, suffering abuse, even though he was never charged. Amna Nawaz takes a look at "The Mauritanian" for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.