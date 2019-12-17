Mass. attorney general on ‘outrageous’ Purdue Pharma settlement offer

Maura Healey:

Oh, it's outrageous.

Let's be clear, William, right? Ten billion — first of all, we didn't know the extent of everything that they had taken out from the company. And, frankly, we still don't know the full extent. More work needs to be done.

Second, we don't know the net worth, the value, how much money the Sacklers actually have, because that is important. They are going to be held legally accountable, and they will need to pay up. So they have not been forthcoming with their financial information.

This is a family that, through history, has sought to hide their financial assets. They continue to fight us at every turn. Remember, here, William, the only reason that we know this information is because Purdue, now in bankruptcy, controlled essentially by another entity, has produced this information.

The Sacklers themselves have not been forthcoming. So, this is what we have seen from them and exactly why they need to pay up. As for the proposed deal, it stinks, OK? And that's what yesterday's audit report revealed.

You're talking about a family that is offering to pay $3 billion, not, by the way, from their own pocket. They want that $3 billion to come from future Oxy sales overseas by their foreign company. They have not offered a dime of their own personal money, not to say the least of any of the profits, the $10 billion-plus that they took from the company in the last few years.

So this is where we are with things. It's why the majority of A.G.s oppose the proposed settlement. We continue to fight this in court. And, ultimately, we're going to go wherever we need to go, so that there is justice. And justice will take the form of holding Purdue accountable, but also holding the Sacklers accountable.