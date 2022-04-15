Massive Saudi investment raises questions about Jared Kushner’s business dealings

Judy Woodruff:

A $2 billion investment that President Trump — former President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner secured last summer from a fund led by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has raised questions about the ethics of post-White House business dealings.

Kushner's private equity firm secured the investment after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled a host of objections from the sovereign wealth fund's advisers. The New York Times reported some of the group's concerns. The private equity firm was found to be — quote — "unsatisfactory in all aspects." The kingdom would be taking on the bulk of the investment and the risk.

There was a seemingly excessive asset management fee and public relations risks due to Kushner's involvement.

Geoff Bennett explores the close relationship between Kushner, the Trump administration and the crown prince that helped shape the deal.