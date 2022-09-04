Maternity care deserts grow across the US as obstetric units shut down

In many parts of the country, there are fewer places to give birth. Obstetric units have closed in New Hampshire, New York, Delaware, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Wyoming and other states — creating maternity care deserts for millions of Americans. Alecia McGregor of Harvard University and Aubre Tompkins, president of the American Association of Birth Centers, join Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

