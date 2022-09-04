September 4, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the complicated state of American workers ahead of Labor Day. Then, health advocates sound the alarm about maternity ward closures and lack of birth centers around the country. Plus, Geoff Bennett sits down with crooner Michael Bublé on our Weekend Spotlight.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: