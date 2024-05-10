Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, the Biden administration says Israel is likely not adhering to international law in its war against Hamas. Witness testimonies resume in Donald Trump's hush money trial as attorney Michael Cohen prepares to take the stand. Plus, horrific new details from Sudan, where paramilitary forces have killed thousands, in what human rights groups call ethnic cleansing.
