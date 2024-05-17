May 17, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 40,000 for the first time as the overall stock market reaches historic highs. We take a closer look at the governor of Texas pardoning an ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed Black Lives Matter protester. Plus, we speak with a Methodist pastor about the major shift within the church.

