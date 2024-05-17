Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 40,000 for the first time as the overall stock market reaches historic highs. We take a closer look at the governor of Texas pardoning an ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed Black Lives Matter protester. Plus, we speak with a Methodist pastor about the major shift within the church.
