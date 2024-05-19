May 19, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the Supreme Court's credibility is called into question after a photo emerged of a “Stop the Steal” flag outside Justice Alito’s home. Then, we look at the potential long-term effects of Lyme disease and what more can be done to treat the illness. Plus, a new book examines how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has reshaped American life.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch