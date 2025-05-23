Leave your feedback
Friday on the News Hour, Harvard sues after the Trump administration tries to ban the university from enrolling international students. Cryptocurrency investors spend millions for a seat at the table with the president in a private dinner that's fueling concerns about Trump profiting from the presidency. Plus, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine explains why she resigned.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.