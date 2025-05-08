May 8, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

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Thursday on the News Hour, the first American pope is elected to lead the Catholic Church. The United States and United Kingdom announce a trade framework that would alleviate some of the tariffs President Trump has imposed. Plus, we speak with Bill Gates about why he plans to give away virtually all of his money and close down his foundation in the next twenty years.

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