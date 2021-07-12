Mayor Bowser on D.C.’s rising gun violence, new police hires and their accountability

Muriel Bowser:

Well, we find that they may have been illegally purchased, but — legally purchased, but if they end up in the hands of somebody who is committing crimes, then they are illegal here.

And we have a long partnership with the ATF and FBI and the Department of Justice. And now that partnership is going to be focused on tracing illegal guns, figuring out which guns were used in all crimes, crimes here and crimes elsewhere, focusing on straw purchasers, people who are illegally purchasing for individuals who shouldn't be able to buy a gun.

All of those efforts will keep guns off of our streets.

One thing our law enforcement professions tell us, one trend that they see is that, in a group of people 10 years ago, there may have been one of those individuals who had a gun. Now four or five of those individuals have guns. And when you see the incidents of shooting go up with lethal weapons, like .9-millimeters that are very prevalent on our streets, sometimes, they are modified so that they can have rapid fire.

We have to get to those guns before they harm somebody in the hands of the wrong person.