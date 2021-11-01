McAuliffe, Youngkin’s dead heat may be decided by Virginia voters’ views on education

Judy Woodruff:

It is Election Day eve in many parts of the country. The Virginia governor's race, in particular, has become a big-name, big dollar fight.

It pits a former chairman of the Democratic Party against a former co-CEO of a private equity firm, and is also a test of Democrats' enthusiasm, as well as the Trump legacy in a swing state.

As Lisa Desjardins reports, one lightning rod issue has emerged, public schools.