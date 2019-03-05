Measles outbreak sparks fears, renews tensions over mandatory vaccination

Judy Woodruff:

Once declared eradicated in the United States, measles outbreaks are rattling regions of the country again this year. There have been more than 200 confirmed cases in just the past few months.

And many are in the Pacific Northwest, which prompted a state of emergency in Washington state. It has also led to renewed concerns about pockets of unvaccinated children there and across the country.

Today, officials spoke at a Senate hearing about the need to vaccinate. It included testimony from an Ohio teen who decided to get his own vaccinations when he turned 18.

Ethan Lindenberger told senators that he defied his mother, her anti-vaccination beliefs, and others spreading that message, because he thought it was dangerous to himself and the public.