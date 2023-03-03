Medal of Honor awarded to one of the first Black U.S. Special Forces officers

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Audio

One of the first Black military officers to lead an elite unit in combat received the nation's highest award for bravery on the battlefield. The awarding of the Medal of Honor rights what advocates say was a decades-long injustice. Geoff Bennett has the story and a conversation with retired Army Col. Paris Davis.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch