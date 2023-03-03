March 3, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Walgreens says it won't sell abortion pills in a handful of states where the medication is still legal. We speak to some of the prisoners conscripted by Russia to fight on the front lines in Ukraine. Plus, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces unit receives the Medal of Honor nearly 60 years after first being recommended for the prestigious award.

