J.S. Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, listening to American rock and roll. When he was 17, he stumbled upon Bob Dylan -- and his life’s ambitions. Nearly a decade later, Ondara lives in the U.S. and just released his debut album, ‘Tales of America.’ NewsHour Producer Frank Carlson met up with him from his tour in Washington, D.C., to discuss how he hopes to “breathe life” into the American dream.