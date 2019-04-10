What ‘total victory for Netanyahu’ means for Israel and beyond

John Yang:

After a nail-biter of a night that saw both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger, retired Army General Benny Gantz, declare victory, Israelis awoke this morning to near-final results showing Netanyahu's Likud Party and Gantz's Blue and White, both center-right, each winning 35 seats in the 120-member Israeli legislature called the Knesset.

But including the seats of minor parties aligned with Likud, Netanyahu appears to have a clear advantage of as many as 65 seats, a majority.

And, late today, Gantz conceded defeat.