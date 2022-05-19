MerleFest celebrates music from the Appalachian region and boosts the local economy

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

MerleFest has been a mainstay on the music circuit since 1988. People flock to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina each year to celebrate music of the Appalachian region, which has helped the local economy. Jeffrey Brown went to take a look for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: