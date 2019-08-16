What Woodstock taught us about protest in a time of polarization

Amna Nawaz:

This week marks 50 years since a dairy farm in New York state became the home for Woodstock and groundbreaking music history.

To many, the festival is still seen as a defining symbol of 1960s counterculture, idealism and the anti-war movement. But did it have a lasting impact?

Jeffrey Brown is back now with a look at that weekend and what it means five decades later.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.