Meta launches Twitter competitor Threads as Zuckerberg and Musk rivalry intensifies

Amna Nawaz:

Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta has launched its new app that's expected to compete with Twitter, which has faced backlash under the ownership of Elon Musk.

The text-based app, known as Threads, looks nearly identical to Twitter and has seen more than 30 million users sign up since yesterday's launch.

Mike Isaac is a technology reporter for The New York Times, and he has been covering it all.

Mike, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Thirty million sign-ups as of noon today. Was that to be expected or does that number surprise you?