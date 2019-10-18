Mexico failed to capture the son of ‘El Chapo.’ Can it contain drug cartels?

Nick Schifrin:

The descent into chaos played out on social media. A phalanx of Mexican security forces deploy to a neighborhood controlled by the powerful locally based drug cartel and capture their target, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who now runs the family business built by his father, known as El Chapo, Mexico's most infamous drug lord, now in a U.S. prison.

But then the cartel called in the cavalry. With music blaring and phones filming, gunmen with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades raced to the rescue. They deployed a .50-caliber machine gun that's so heavy, it's attached to the back of a truck. And the mayhem began.

For more than four hours, cartel militia members and Mexican soldiers fought in the streets and paralyzed Culiacan. The violence left vehicles burning and dead bodies in the middle of the city in the middle of the day.

For residents, it was absolutely terrifying. They fled for their lives, this woman carrying her baby in her arms. And on a nearby road, a father shields his daughter.

"Daddy, can we get up?" she asks.

"No, my love," he says.

This level of violence is stunning even in a country known for violence, and it's never happened in this city. Here in the capital of Sinaloa state, the Sinaloa cartel, long led by El Chapo even when on the run from Mexican and U.S. authorities, controlled the city and kept the peace.

And as residents searched for safety and the gun battles mounted, the cartel took soldiers hostage. And that's when the government released the kingpin they'd captured, having achieved nothing, except for the death of eight people.

Today, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the decision to retreat.