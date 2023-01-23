Mexico’s former anti-narcotics chief on trial in U.S., accused of protecting cartels

Nick Schifrin:

In 2006, then-Mexican President Felipe Calderon tasked Genaro Garcia Luna to remake Mexican law enforcement and go to war against Mexico's cartels.

As the head of Mexico's Security Ministry and before that Mexico's version of the FBI, Garcia Luna was one of the U.S.' most important partners. That's him with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But now U.S. prosecutors accuse him of taking millions of dollars in bribes and enabling the powerful Sinaloa cartel to traffic some 50 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and avoid prosecution.

He has pleaded not guilty. And, today, his lawyer said: "There is no money, no photos, no video, no texts, no e-mails, no recordings, no documents, no credible, believable evidence that Genaro Garcia Luna helped the cartel."

To discuss the trial and what it means in the U.S.-Mexico relationship, I'm joined by León Krauze, journalist and author who is currently Univision's national news anchor in Miami.

León Krauze, a pleasure to have you on the "NewsHour."

How does this happen, that someone so senior inside the Mexican state is the very person that the Sinaloa cartel manages to flip?