Miami residents priced out of a city built for the rich

Alicia Menendez:

The report also cites the need to preserve older multi-family homes, better utilize public lands and change zoning rules to allow for greater building density. It also sees a role for private developers to redevelop and expand existing affordable housing. Which is exactly what is happening about six miles northwest of downtown, in a place called Liberty Square. It was built in the 1930s as one of the first segregated public housing projects for black people in the Southeast. Located in the heart of Liberty City, the area now has some of the highest rates of gun violence in Miami. These boarded up homes reflect the exodus from the community. Today, only about 200 of the original 709 units are occupied as the development is being rebuilt. But that will soon change. Liberty Square is undergoing a $300 million redevelopment. This is phase one of the revitalization of Liberty Square. This complex includes public housing, affordable housing, and even units at market rate. The developer believes this model is one possible solution to the housing crisis.