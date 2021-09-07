Middletown lost the most residents on 9/11 after NYC. Here’s how the community is healing

Ali Rogin:

Middletown, New Jersey, a suburb about an hour's train ride from Manhattan, it's a community that was deeply affected by 9/11. It also happens to be my hometown.

So I returned a few weeks before the twentieth anniversary of the terror attacks to see how people have moved forward, even as they look back. First stop, a scenic overlook that's now home to the county's 9/11 monument, an eagle clutching a beam salvaged from Ground Zero.

I'm here at Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands, which happens to be the highest point on the Atlantic Seaboard. People come up here to admire the sweeping views of the New York City skyline. But on September 11, 2001, many people, my own family included, came up here to bear witness to the horror that was unfolding across the river.

Jodi Molisani, Widow of Justin "Jude" Molisani: It's very difficult to convey the chaos that ensued, the disbelief, the fear.