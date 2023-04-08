Mifepristone ruling is latest in series of moves to curb abortion access

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
On Friday, a federal judge in Texas invalidated FDA approval of mifepristone, threatening access to the most common abortion pill in the country. Earlier this week, legislatures in Idaho, Kansas and Florida moved to further restrict abortion access in those states. Sarah Varney, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, joins Ali Rogin to discuss the latest developments.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
