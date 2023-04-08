Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, two conflicting abortion rulings create uncertainty about access to a commonly used abortion pill. Then, after California’s historic and damaging storms, a silver lining as reservoirs refill following years of drought. Plus, Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic discusses her new book about the court’s conservative shift.
