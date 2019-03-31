Migrant flow intensifies Border Patrol’s staffing crunch

Alan Gomez:

Yes so you already have just the daily stress of being a border patrol agent. And now they're being asked more and more to not sort of act as law enforcement but as processors of these tens of thousands of family units that are coming from Central America. So where before, illegal immigration the U.S. was predominantly single Mexican males coming over here trying to work and trying to evade border patrol when they get across the border, now what's happening is we're seeing these groups of 100, 200, 300 migrants at a time crossing the border and actively seeking out a Border Patrol agent to request asylum. And so now that agent, instead of going out there doing what he's trained to do as a law enforcement official, is forced to make medical assessments of these folks and process them and make sure they have enough water and food until they can get them and transfer them over to another facility that can better take care of them. So that just adds another layer of stress because there have been four Border Patrol, four deaths of migrants in Border Patrol custody over a period of four months recently. And so they feel that pressure. They know that that pressure is on top of them. And so it's very difficult to see now kind of service as people who are just taking care of these people instead of trying to track them down and arrest them.