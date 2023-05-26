Migrants endure appalling conditions at border while waiting for chance to seek asylum

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Geoff.

Well, look, what we were told by a senior Customs and Border Protection official is that the U.S. is currently processing about 1,300 or 1,400 people a day total across the U.S. border. About 300 or 400 of those are folks who arrive at ports of entry and are allowed in; 1,000 of those everyday, though, are coming in via that CBP One app, that mobile app that you just mentioned.

We're told half of those 1,000 appointments go to people who have some of the earliest registrations on that app, meaning they registered back in January or February. The other half are randomly allocated on a day-to-day basis. Here's what's most striking; 1,000 appointments a day is what they're handing out. They are seeing 80,000 requests a day from across Central and Northern Mexico for people seeking appointments on the app.

And they tell me that number is steady. The demand is not dropping. One of the things to note is, the app is geofenced around Central and Northern Mexico, meaning migrants have already made most of the journey they're going to make towards the U.S. border before they can even access that legal pathway.

So that backup is continuing to build. The U.S. official says they could add more appointments in the coming weeks. Most migrants we spoke to said they will wait as long as it takes. They want to enter the U.S. legally. But some immigration sources tell us they're concerned that, the longer folks have to wait, the more desperate they become.

And we could see those numbers at the border behind me here start to go up in the weeks ahead — Geoff.