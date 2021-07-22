Migrants left adrift at sea after boat pushback from Greek coast guard

Malcolm Brabant:

After the dinghy drifted for 17 hours, the Greeks relented and took the migrants ashore.

It's very rare to get the chance to talk to a pushback victim in Greece, for the very reason that they have been pushed back. But we're on our way to see a pushback victim who's come from Central Africa. I'm going down a very bumpy road. She was pushed back to Turkey, and then she managed to make her way back across the Aegean Sea here to Samos.

We're going to see her outside the Samos refugee camp, which is extremely squalid, and it's guarded by police who are very hostile to journalists and their cameras.

Turkish Coast Guard footage shows a group of migrants, including the Central African woman, landing in Turkey after being rescued. This and other geolocated photographs prove she was on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Our interviewee, who escaped conflict in her home country, doesn't want to be identified, for fear of retribution. She picks up the story.