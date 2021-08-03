Millions of renters are facing evictions. Will the government step in to help?

Judy Woodruff:

The Biden administration is announcing a new, more limited, eviction moratorium tonight. It will apply to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of COVID transmission, and will expire on October 3.

More than six million people are behind on their rent. And there's been great concern that too many could face life-changing choices if evicted during this pandemic. The Supreme Court had struck down a ban on evictions that finally expired this past weekend.

But, today, the Centers for Disease Control issued a new order. Democrats in Congress who had pressed hard for a new moratorium celebrated, saying they had changed the political dynamics in just a few days.

That included Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri, who once faced homelessness herself, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.