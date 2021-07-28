What renters, landlords should expect as the federal eviction moratorium expires

John Yang:

Since last year, Congress has allocated about $46 billion to help renters pay back rent and avoid eviction, but much of it hasn't reached the people who need it the most.

Diane Yentel is president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an advocacy group.

Diane, thanks so much for joining us.

When this eviction moratorium expires this weekend, what's your fear about what's going to happen?

Diane Yentel, President and CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition: Well, the federal eviction moratorium has been a lifeline. It has been kept tens of millions of renters who otherwise would have lost their homes during a global pandemic stably housed during it.

It's also been an essential public health measure that has helped to contain the spread of and deaths from COVID-19. Evictions are proven to cause both. So, as we look at the possibility of the federal eviction moratorium expiring this weekend, with 6.5 million renters still behind on rent, having fallen behind during the pandemic, it is deeply concerning that we will have both a wave of evictions and housing instability this summer and fall and further spread of and preventable deaths from COVID-19.