Millions remain without power in frigid temperatures after major winter storm

Stephanie Sy:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard to conduct welfare checks until power is restored.

The weather brought COVID vaccine distribution to a halt in some places, amid icy road conditions and widespread airport shutdowns. And it closed the Houston Ship Channel and Gulf Coast refineries, spiking the price of oil.

Just to underscore the scale of this deep freeze, the National Weather Service put out a list of 20 cities from the Gulf Coast up through the Great Plains that are seeing record low temperatures today.

The demand is taxing the capacities of energy grids, most significantly in Texas.

To help us understand what's happening, I'm joined by Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Michael, thank you for joining us.

You know, Texas is the largest energy producer in the entire United States. How is it that residents there are in a situation of multiple days of power outages?