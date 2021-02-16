What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Watch Coverage

 Live

Featured stories

See all

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

See all

New York’s governor faces backlash after revelations on nursing home deaths

Audio

From the earliest days of the pandemic when New York was an epicenter of COVID, Gov. Andrew Cuomo often has been in the spotlight. But increasingly, there are questions about whether his administration was transparent enough about disclosing how many nursing home residents died. Jesse McKinley, Albany bureau chief for The New York Times, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss the backlash against Cuomo.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: