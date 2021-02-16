New York’s governor faces backlash after revelations on nursing home deaths

From the earliest days of the pandemic when New York was an epicenter of COVID, Gov. Andrew Cuomo often has been in the spotlight. But increasingly, there are questions about whether his administration was transparent enough about disclosing how many nursing home residents died. Jesse McKinley, Albany bureau chief for The New York Times, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss the backlash against Cuomo.
Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.