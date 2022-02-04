Minneapolis police under fire for no-knock warrants after Amir Locke’s death

William Brangham:

It was early Wednesday morning when the Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed a no-knock warrant as part of a homicide investigation.

Police entered the apartment, announced their presence, and approached 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was sleeping under a blanket on a couch. Locke didn't live in the apartment. He was just visiting. And he wasn't even named on the warrant. But he had what his family says was his legal permitted handgun with him. And when police saw it in his hands, they shot and killed him.

The whole event took just a few seconds. Police bodycam footage was not released until late last night.

This is what it showed. And, again, some people may want to turn away for about 10 seconds.

(SHOUTING)