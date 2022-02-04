February 4, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the White House chief of staff discusses the latest jobs report and President Biden's domestic priorities. Then, the Chinese government continues its strict and ambitious quarantine system to try and keep the coronavirus out of the Olympics. Also, Jonathan Capehart and Gary Abernathy consider the president's Federal Reserve board nominees and efforts to combat rising crime.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: