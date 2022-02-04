Friday on the NewsHour, the White House chief of staff discusses the latest jobs report and President Biden's domestic priorities. Then, the Chinese government continues its strict and ambitious quarantine system to try and keep the coronavirus out of the Olympics. Also, Jonathan Capehart and Gary Abernathy consider the president's Federal Reserve board nominees and efforts to combat rising crime.
Segments From This Episode
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on President Biden’s economic and domestic priorities10 min
News Wrap: GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger for taking part in the Jan. 6 investigation6 min
Why Russia and China are strengthening relations6 min
Minneapolis police under fire for no-knock warrants after Amir Locke’s death8 min
How China is trying to maintain a zero-COVID policy while hosting the Winter Olympics6 min
Capehart and Abernathy on the GOP censuring its members, Fed nominees, rising crime rates12 min
A physician’s Brief But Spectacular take on living with ALS3 min