Minorities struggle for headway in the legal weed business

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the state of Massachusetts legalized marijuana, it also established a social equity program, designed to give individuals most impacted by the war on drugs an opportunity for training and development in the cannabis industry, as well as expedited licenses. Several years into the effort, the Massachusetts marijuana industry is booming but few licenses are held by minorities.

Now the state has created new licenses for delivery businesses to lower some barriers for equity applicants. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay has more.

This segment is part of our ongoing series: Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America.