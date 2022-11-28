#GivingTuesday

Misinformation hurts effort to immunize children in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Millions of children around the world did not get routine vaccines as a result of disruptions and disinformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, these setbacks threaten to undo years of public health advances. Special correspondent Benedict Moran and video journalist Jorgen Samso report.

