Monday on the NewsHour, thousands of Chinese citizens protest the zero-COVID policy in the largest demonstrations in decades. Former President Trump has dinner with a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago, renewing questions for Republicans about the party's leadership and values. Plus, misinformation sets back efforts to immunize children against a host of diseases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
