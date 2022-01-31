Mississippi nurses struggle to contend with soaring COVID cases

Kelly Cumbest:

It's getting thin. It gets thinner.

That inner strength gets very shallow. And there's less and less to pull from. It requires your team to get tighter and be more cohesive. But the worst part of it is the stress level that comes with not being able to give as good a care as you want to give.

And the nurses that are — that I work with that are the best are the ones that are really, really concerned about their quality of what they do. And those are the ones that take the biggest emotional toll whenever they can't do everything that they want to do.

We still give as good a care as we physically can. And, most days, it is as good as it's going to get anywhere. We are a very good system. We're a health system. We base ourselves on quality. And we always have. But whenever you run out of people and you run out of situations and time, then the resources just aren't there to do things.

And so your quality can take a hit. And that emotionally hits the best of them the hardest.