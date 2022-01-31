January 31, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, the U.N. Security Council convenes to discuss Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops remain positioned along its border, the U.S. calls for direct negotiations with North Korea on its weapons programs following a test of a missile that could reach Guam, and unpredictable weather patterns worsened by climate change threaten long-standing traditions in hockey.

