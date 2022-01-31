Monday on the NewsHour, the U.N. Security Council convenes to discuss Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops remain positioned along its border, the U.S. calls for direct negotiations with North Korea on its weapons programs following a test of a missile that could reach Guam, and unpredictable weather patterns worsened by climate change threaten long-standing traditions in hockey.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: FDA gives full approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine8 min
U.S., Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting3 min
Why North Korea’s most recent missile tests are worrying U.S. officials8 min
How society should deal with misinformation on Spotify7 min
Mississippi nurses struggle to contend with soaring COVID cases6 min
Unpredictable weather impacts long-standing traditions on outdoor rinks8 min
Amy Walter and Asma Khalid on Biden’s Supreme Court picks, partisan redistricting9 min
‘Being the Ricardos’ actor Javier Bardem on pushing for broader Hollywood representation6 min