MLK Jr. would be ‘greatly disappointed’ by Senate inaction on voting reform, son says

Judy Woodruff:

This has been a day for remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also a day of calls to action on voting rights.

In Chicago, a car caravan rolled through streets in support of voting legislation now stalled in the U.S. Senate. In Washington, demonstrators marched for the same cause. And in a virtual address, Vice President Harris warned, the freedom to vote is under assault.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States: Today, we must not be complacent or complicit. We must not give up, and we must not give in. To truly honor the legacy of the man we celebrate today, we must continue to fight for the freedom to vote, for freedom for all.